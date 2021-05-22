Something Newsy Ep. 28 – Did the pandemic change higher education?
May 22, 2021
Kaitlin Clapinski is currently a sophomore at Mesa College and plans to graduate with an associates degree for transfer this spring. She is a co-editor-in-chief...
James Newell is a first-year student at San Diego Mesa College, and a first-year Staff Writer for the Mesa Press. He is majoring in journalism and hopes...
Thomas Manor is an entrepreneur and a staff writer for the Mesa Press. He hopes one day to be a political talk show host. He is a San Diego native and...