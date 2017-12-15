3-9 season for Mesa men’s basketball





The Olympians are off to a rough start with their current record of 3-9, and are now on a seven game losing streak. The men’s basketball team is coming off a loss Wednesday night to Barstow with a final score of 111-92.

Due to a rough start in the beginning of the season, you would think the Olympians would change some things around, but it seems like they are still having trouble finding the missing pieces.

Averaging just 43.7 percent from the court, the Olympians are getting outscored by their opponents by about 15 points per game.

Tough loss for the Olympians, but what a game from star guard, Joseph Davis #15, finishing the game with 23 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, and six steals. Also, star guard #4, Morrie Neeley, finishing with 17 points, six assists, four rebounds, and two steals for the Mesa Olympians.

Being at 3-9 puts the Olympians in last place in their division this season. The future is not looking so good for the men’s basketball team this season if they continue this losing streak.

The Olympians will be hosting their next game on Friday, Dec. 15 versus San Diego Miramar College at 5 p.m.