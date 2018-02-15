Olympians come up short to close out season

The No.3 Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) powerhouse, Palomar Comets, soared high above the M1 gym Friday Feb. 9th as they defeated the women’s basketball Mesa Olympians 31-86.

The Olympians looked to put a halt to their opponent’s recent winning streak, but with a record of 24-1, the Comets had no intentions of taking their foot off the gas pedal. Forwards Sophia Neubauer and Nia De La Pena-Thompson of Palomar dominated the paint, both offensively and defensively, making it an uphill task for the Olympians from the opening tip-off.

Mesa head coach Dee James commented on her team and said she was proud of the way they played against such a strong team. “The biggest plan was to slow them down,” coach said, “they’re a run-and-gun team.” The Olympians did look strong in the first half before they were held to only 10 points in the second half. Mesa forward, Breanna Archie #24, was all over the place with 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 8 points on the night. Madelyn Cumbie also had a good night from the field, picking up 14 points for the Olympians. Coach James concluded with, “…the season being tough and our record…our main focus is to make sure that we’re still growing, still developing. Perfecting everything that we did today, because everything the ladies did today was great.”

The Olympians have fallen down a slippery slope as of lately with another loss being added to the total on Wednesday Feb. 14th where they traveled to Grossmont, final score 47-76 Griffins. Currently riding a losing streak of 19 games straight since week 3 and one game remaining on the season, the women’s basketball team looks to turn things around and end the season on a high note with a win against Imperial Valley, Friday Feb. 16th at 5p.m.