The Mesa Press

Menu

Mesa College softball team takes home an unexpected win

Lady+Olympians+warm+up+before+their+game+against+Grossmont+College.
Lady Olympians warm up before their game against Grossmont College.

Lady Olympians warm up before their game against Grossmont College.

SD Mesa Softball Instagram

SD Mesa Softball Instagram

Lady Olympians warm up before their game against Grossmont College.

Siera Matthews, Sports Writer/ Staff Writer
April 19, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Mesa Softball secured an unusual win at home against the Grossmont Griffins, 9-3 on April 11.

Once the game began to get competitive, the unexpected happened. In the sixth inning a player from Griffins was in motion to catch a ball from the air when she fell over a teammate from behind her, catching the ball but falling on what appeared to be her neck/head.

Trainers ran to her side as umpires called a timeout to check her injuries. She was ultimately walked off the field, but the timeout didn’t end there. Players from both teams were instructed to wait in their dugouts while Mesa head coach, Jaclyn Guidi conversed with Grossmont head coach, Doug Hartung and officials.

Unfortunately, after an extensive timeout officials and coaches agreed to end the game in the sixth inning.
Guidi explained in a brief interview that Grossmont did not have enough players to continue the game fairly. She explains that they had already used their substitutes and after taking out their player that was being checked for a concussion, they could no longer compete according to the rule book.

Guidi says, “They wanted to call a forfeit, but I didn’t want to call forfeit right away because when you do, stats don’t enter and its not claimed as a game, which right now, were so close to playoffs and every win counts.”

Although it wasn’t a traditional win, players like sophomore first/second baseman Savanah Wallace and freshman third base/shortstop Chelsea Gonzalez really dug deep to compete and finish strong.The Olympians had a rough start trailing the Griffins 3-0 in the first inning. It appeared challenging trying to gain momentum. Nonetheless, the women persevered and added a win to their 19-10 record.

The Olympians are scheduled to play Palomar college on April 24 at 3 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Mesa College softball team takes home an unexpected win

    climate

    California continues to burn while nearing end of the year

  • Mesa College softball team takes home an unexpected win

    Culture

    Mesa offers assistance for students in need

  • Mesa College softball team takes home an unexpected win

    News

    Wildfires leave Northern California Communities in Ruins

  • Mesa College softball team takes home an unexpected win

    News

    St. Louis up in Arms

  • News

    Chancellor’s Forum Reveals News About Enrollment, No Budget Cuts.

  • Mesa College softball team takes home an unexpected win

    Culture

    “It,” the horror remake that finally floats

  • Mesa College softball team takes home an unexpected win

    News

    Trump administration rescinds DACA, hundreds rally to defend program

  • News

    Women survivors share their stories

  • Mesa College softball team takes home an unexpected win

    Culture

    Protesters keep up the pressure to halt construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline

  • Mesa College softball team takes home an unexpected win

    News

    Kluwe promotes tolerance at Mesa

Home
Mesa College softball team takes home an unexpected win