Breakfast Bitch review

My mom and I went to get a late brunch at Breakfast Bitch around 11:30 a.m. on a Monday. It was surprisingly busy but we were able to find seating as they have indoor and outdoor. We were greeted and we were able to choose our own seat so we sat toward the back of the restaurant.

After sitting down we had to line up to order. I ordered the french toast and my mom ordered eggs, hash browns, and bacon à la carte. Each category has a different name incorporating the word “bitch.” For example, the main courses are called “Main Bitch.” This was cute as it ties into the main theme of the restaurant.

There’s a variety of different options on the menu so there’s something for everyone. However it may not be the place to go to if you’d just like a simple breakfast of eggs and sausage — you’d need to order those things à la carte.

It took about 10 or 15 minutes before we got our food and it came out well presented. Everything was really good and it was clear the food was fresh as well. I enjoyed my french toast as it was light and sweet. It was not like regular french toast, which usually is on the heavier side. The bacon and hash browns were also good and both were cooked well.

The service was good for the most part and the servers were polite. We did need to get back in line to ask for hot sauce and ketchup as they didn’t offer it when they brought our food. However after we asked they were more attentive to us, coming around to bring more coffee.

The overall atmosphere of the restaurant is modern but also comforting. It reminds me of a Waffle House with a more lively atmosphere. On Sundays, they offer soul food options such as shrimps and grits as well as chicken and waffles, so I’m excited to come back and try that. This is a Black-owned restaurant and the owners plan to open more locations in Los Angeles and Las Vegas in the coming future as result of the success they found in San Diego.