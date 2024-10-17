The Fab Four: Captured through photography and art from collector Vincent Vigil

The Beatles, one of the most influential music groups of all time, changed the music scene forever. From Liverpool, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr–known as the Fab Four— created a unique sound and left a lasting impact with hits like “Please Please Me” and “She Loves You.” If you are a Beatles fan or enjoy fascinating showcases this is shown through an exhibition titled “The Beatles: I Saw the Photograph,” from the Vincent Vigil Collection. Located in the Mesa Art Gallery, it is extended until October 24. This exhibit includes sixty photographs throughout their careers, sound experiences of their music, and a variety of souvenirs.

Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a range of photos displayed in chronological order, spanning from 1960 to 1969. One of the first images you see when entering the exhibit is a photo of the band in November of 1960, this was their first photoshoot ever in Hamburg Germany. Scanning through the museum, you can put on headphones and relive some of their most iconic performances. As you continue walking through the exhibit, you will see a display of a Beatles sweater as well as a large photo plastered of the band in nice suits and ties. This exhibit gives you an immersive journey of the Beatles’ history.

One standout feature is that as one walks through the exhibit, there is a little room with a ‘60s groove to it, it is almost like you are time-traveling and getting to experience what it was like in the times of the band’s rise. The room includes a shelf of their records, a large frame holder of their songs, and even an old record player. There was even a lava lamp, a rug with a strawberry embroidered on it, and a lit-up strawberry on the wall. There was a shelf of their vinyl, a large photo holder of their songs/even more vinyl. In addition there was even a couch, a record player, and a lava lamp to tie it all together.

According to the San Diego Reader, “The collection began quietly in 1988 when Vigil attended a Linda McCartney photo exhibit and purchased two prints. A decade later, after studying photography and Museum Studies at San Diego Mesa College, Vigil turned his passion for the ‘60s group into a serious collecting endeavor; his goal was to tell the story of the Fab Four through the lens of both famous and unknown photographers.” It’s truly a nostalgic trip down memory lane, capturing the Fab Four.

Vigil’s collection not only showed iconic images but also gave you a better understanding of how the band left an everlasting influence. Everyone should take some time to visit this exhibit as it will be extended until the end of the month. It is important to also note that this exhibit is one whenever you should attend multiple times to learn about each unique photo selected, and especially delve into the room that takes you back in time to the ‘60s. You don’t want to miss it!

The Mesa College Art Gallery is open from 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday through Thursday.