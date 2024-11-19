The spirit of giving: ways to make a difference this holiday season

On the go? Listen to this audio summary of the article for a rundown on how to give back this holiday season.

Story continues below advertisement

With the upcoming holiday season upon us, the spirit of giving takes on renewed importance. This time of year, countless individuals and families find themselves in need of support, whether it’s food, clothing, or simply a warm reminder that they’re not alone. Across San Diego, organizations and community groups are stepping up to provide essential resources, creating opportunities for residents to lend a helping hand. From donating to local food banks and providing warm clothing and blankets for those in need to working with animal shelters and supporting families in crisis, there are countless ways to make a difference. Together, we can each find small and large ways to give back and bring a little warmth to our community.

Nourishing Communities Through Food Banks

Food banks play a crucial role during the holiday season, providing essential support to families facing increased financial strain. In San Diego, two prominent organizations lead these efforts: Feeding San Diego and the San Diego Food Bank.

Feeding San Diego

Established in 2007, Feeding San Diego is the leading hunger relief and food rescue organization in San Diego County. Their mission is to connect every person facing hunger with nutritious meals by maximizing food rescue. During the holidays, they organize special food distributions, including holiday-specific items like frozen turkey, mashed potato, and stuffing mix, to ensure families can celebrate without financial stress.

How to Get Involved:

Donate: Every dollar donated helps provide two meals to San Diegans facing hunger. Donations can be made through their website.

Volunteer: Feeding San Diego offers various volunteer opportunities, including food sorting at their Sorrento Valley headquarters and assisting at community distributions. Volunteers are crucial to their mission, especially during the holiday season.

San Diego Food Bank

The San Diego Food Bank, along with its North County Food Bank chapter, supports over 400,000 people every month. Their annual Holiday Food Drive brings in more than 2 million pounds of food on average, providing nutritious meals to local families in need. ￼

How to Get Involved:

Donate: Financial contributions can be made online, with every dollar providing two meals to families in need. Donations made before December 31 are tax-deductible for the current year.

Participate in the Turkey Drive: The 2024 Turkey Drive is underway, aiming to provide holiday meals to local families. Donations are matched dollar-for-dollar up to $30,000, doubling the impact of each contribution.

Volunteer: The Food Bank offers various volunteer opportunities, including sorting and packing food at their warehouse and assisting at distribution sites. Volunteers are essential, especially during the busy holiday season.

By supporting these organizations through donations or volunteering, you can make a significant impact on the lives of those facing hunger in San Diego during the holiday season.

Providing Warmth Through Clothing Donations

As temperatures drop during the holiday season, warm clothing and blankets become essential for those facing homelessness or financial hardship. For many, having a reliable coat, a warm blanket, or sturdy winter gear can make all the difference during the colder months. Local organizations in San Diego, such as The YoungBlackQueens, Father Joe’s Villages, and the Salvation Army, are stepping up to ensure everyone in the community can stay warm and protected during this time of year.

Why Clothing Donations Matter

Colder weather during the holiday season creates a significant demand for coats, gloves, and blankets, particularly among the homeless population and low-income families who may struggle to stay warm. For many, purchasing winter gear is simply not an option, making donated clothing an essential resource and lifeline. These donations not only provide physical warmth but also a sense of dignity and comfort to individuals facing difficult circumstances, reminding them that they are cared for during a challenging time of year.

Gallery • 4 Photos Dominic Jones A YoungBlackQueens volunteer holds up a jacket for a community member during the October 27, 2024 drive, showcasing the spirit of giving in downtown San Diego.”

Local Resources for Clothing Donations

The YoungBlackQueens (YBQ) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting Black women and youth through talent showcasing, community service, and advocacy. Their mission includes educating others on global crises affecting women, inspiring Black youth, and promoting mental well-being through initiatives like their podcast. YBQ hosts monthly clothing drives on the last Sunday of each month, where they collect warm items such as jackets, blankets, and gloves to distribute to those in need. These drives become even more critical during the colder holiday season. Notably, one of their members is a student at San Diego City College, a sister institution to Mesa College, adding a personal connection to the campus community. To learn more or participate, visit their Linktree or website.

Father Joe’s Villages is another trusted resource in San Diego, providing support to homeless individuals and families. The organization accepts donations of jackets, sweaters, and new socks—items especially critical during the colder months. Donations can be dropped off at their various locations. Visit their website for detailed donation guidelines and drop-off information.

The Salvation Army in San Diego County also plays a key role in supporting those in need during the holiday season. Their thrift stores and donation centers accept gently used coats, gloves, scarves, and blankets. These items are distributed to individuals and families to help them stay warm throughout the winter. For more information, visit The Salvation Army’s website.

How You Can Help

There are many ways to make an impact this season. You can start by searching your closet for gently used coats, jackets, scarves, and gloves that you no longer need. Organizations like The YoungBlackQueens and Father Joe’s Villages also welcome new items, such as socks, gloves, and blankets. If you want to get more involved, consider joining The YoungBlackQueens at their monthly clothing drives, held on the last Sunday of each month, or participating in other local events supporting similar causes. Additionally, you can organize your own drive at a school, workplace, or community group to collect items for local organizations.

Miscellaneous Ways to Spread Holiday Cheer

The holidays aren’t just about food and clothing—there are countless ways to give back and brighten someone’s holiday season.

Volunteering at animal shelters is one meaningful option. During the holidays, shelters often experience an influx of abandoned pets. You can help by walking dogs, cleaning kennels, or fostering pets temporarily. Many shelters also accept donations of blankets, toys, and food. Visit the San Diego Humane Society website to learn more about how you can get involved.

Toys for Tots is another excellent way to give back. This program collects and distributes new, unwrapped toys to children in need, ensuring they experience the magic of the season. You can drop off a toy at one of their many collection points throughout San Diego County or make a financial donation online. Learn more about how to participate by visiting the Toys for Tots website.

Operation Santa, run by the United States Postal Service, lets you adopt letters from families in need and fulfill their holiday wishes with gifts or heartfelt messages. By participating, you can help make someone’s holiday season truly special. To get started, visit the Operation Santa website.

Other ways to give back include writing holiday cards for seniors in care homes, donating to crisis relief programs that provide emergency assistance to families in need, or hosting a drive to collect toys, books, or supplies for local charities. No matter how small, every act of kindness can bring warmth and joy to someone in need this holiday season.

With the holidays upon us, giving back feels more important than ever. In a world weighed down by countless challenges, from global conflicts to everyday struggles, acts of kindness can bring a sense of normalcy and much-needed warmth. Whether you’re volunteering at a food bank, donating to a clothing drive, or setting up your own initiative to support the homeless, every effort makes a difference. This holiday season, take a moment to give back and reflect on what you’re thankful for—it’s a powerful way to spread love and hope in the world.





