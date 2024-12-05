Understanding our subconscious at ‘Dreamscrape: Beyond The Veil’ art exhibition

The Mesa Art Gallery revealed a new engaging exhibition called “Dreamscape: Beyond The Veil.” This art gallery is held from Nov 21 until Dec 12. The reception was on Nov 21 from 4 pm to 7 pm. During this reception, you were able to see the artists and interact with them to get a better understanding of the pieces. This curated exhibit has 54 local artists who owned their work inspired by dreams. This exhibit explores the subconscious mind, reflecting on the shared nature of our dreams.

As you approach the gallery window, you are immediately immersed in the “What Drifts Through Your Dreamscape?” space. You feel engulfed in a dreamlike environment. There are clouds above you and one little cloud that is attached reaching up to the moon. It feels as if you can climb to your dreams at night. There is a sense of mystery that lingers as you write your dreams and nightmares on pieces of paper, placing them beneath the moon’s glow. You are in a way letting go and sharing how you feel with others.

There was also an interactive section created by artist group Gal Crew where you are able to write your dreams and nightmares and place them under the moon. To add on there was a little table with a drawer where you were able to get a little stone to keep. “I think our goal with this was to really make it interactive and fun cause most art often you just stand and watch,” said Gal Crew member Gabby Espina.

​​Lulu Yueming Qu’s watercolor piece, “A Dream of Earth’s Hope”, is a vivid representation of the surreal. She is known for her use of bold colors, spent seven to eight hours creating this work, blending the boundaries between the real and the unreal.“I wanted to combine realistic and unrealistic together to create a dream scene,” she said.

Photographer Alexis Deming showed us different interpretations of the dreamscape. This photo was shot in the early morning pre-dawn outside of her backyard, “For me, dreams, I always have a destination point in them, so even though it’s not like bright light there’s always kind of that element of trying to get to a very specific point,” Deming said.

“Dreamscape: Beyond The Veil” is not just an exhibition but an invitation to explore the depths of your mind. Each piece serves as a mirror reflecting the mysteries of the subconscious, encouraging visitors to contemplate how dreams influence our waking lives. Whether drawn to the interactive installations or captivated by the thought-provoking artworks, the exhibit offers a rare opportunity to engage with your mind. You don’t want to miss out!

The Mesa Art Gallery is open from Monday to Thursday from 12 pm to 5 pm. Visit here for more details.