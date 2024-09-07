2024 August Album Recap

As the summer cools down and we head into fall, 2024 continues to deliver a remarkable set of albums to listen back on. Today, we take a moment to look back at the month of August, reflecting on the standout releases and recommending some albums to get you up to speed with the music scene. With September now here, we hope the quality and volume of new music remain just as high.

Starting strong, Jack White, lead guitarist and vocalist of the legendary alternative rock band The White Stripes, made a surprise album drop on Aug. 2, 2024, with “No Name”. Released without any announcement or promotion, this project is widely considered the best solo work of White’s career, with an average review score of around an 9 out of 10. Notable tracks include “That’s How I’m Feeling,” “Archbishop Harold Holmes,” and “What’s the Rumpus?”. The record solidifies White’s status as a modern figurehead of alternative rock and leaves fans hopeful for a future White Stripes release.

For electronic dance and pop music fans, Porter Robinson’s “Smile :D”, released July 26, 2024, has been generating excitement. The long-awaited third album by the songwriter, producer, and EDM icon was well-received by fans, buoyed by a string of singles that gained traction on social media since March. “Smile :D” blends EDM with Midwest emo, electropop, and indie music, touching on themes like Robinson’s relationship with his fans, mental health, and personal life. Notable tracks include “Cheerleader,” “Knock Yourself Out XD,” and “Russian Roulette.” Robinson is set to perform in San Diego on Oct. 13 at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park as part of his world tour.

World-renowned rapper, author, and producer Logic dropped his long-awaited album “Ultra 85” on Aug. 9, 2024, an album teased since his sophomore release in 2015. Coming after a string of successful projects during his “retirement” from music in 2020, “Ultra 85” is being hailed by fans and critics alike as one of his best. The record features Logic’s signature high-tempo flows and rhythmic production, along with story-based interludes that serve as a prequel to his sophomore album, “The Incredible True Story”. Standout tracks include “Mission Control” and “Deja Vu,” featuring DJ Drama.

Story continues below advertisement

Fresh off the “Eras” tour with Taylor Swift, alternative and indie pop artist beabadoobee released her third studio album, “This Is How Tomorrow Moves”, on Aug. 9, 2024. The album received generally positive reviews, continuing her streak of success from previous projects released during the 2010s. The record explores themes of growing up in a single-parent household, life as a woman, and complicated/toxic relationships. The record features vibrant guitar riffs, intense choruses, and homages to 1990s alternative pop. Notable tracks include “Take a Bite,” “California,” and “Ever Seen.”

Following the trend of recent tours, Fontaines D.C. released their fourth LP, “Romance”, on Aug. 23, 2024. Fresh off opening for Arctic Monkeys, the band’s latest work blends influences from post-punk legends like The Cure and Joy Division with bolder instrumentation and eccentric vocals. With sounds reminiscent of 1990s grunge bands such as Nirvana and The Smashing Pumpkins. Key tracks include “Desire,” “Motorcycle Boy,” and “Favourite.” Fontaines D.C. will perform in San Diego on Sept. 27 at SOMA San Diego.

Sabrina Carpenter continues her hit summer run with “Short n’ Sweet”, released on Aug. 23, 2024. The album has charted multiple singles on the Billboard Hot 100 for over 20 weeks now, earning praise for its unique blend of pop, country, and disco. Carpenter explores themes of past relationships, her sexuality, and humor, contributing to the album’s commercial success. Notable tracks include “Please Please Please,” “Espresso,” and “Sharpest Tool.” Carpenter is set to perform in San Diego on Nov. 10 at Pechanga Arena, and is sure to be a lasting presence in the pop music scene come future projects.

Finally, last but certainly not least. Underground pop duo Magdalena Bay released their second LP, “Imaginal Disc”, on Aug. 23, 2024, to widespread critical acclaim. Covering genres like synth-pop and alternative dance, the album has been hailed as one of the best releases of the year. Drawing comparisons to similar synth-pop acts like Grimes and MGMT, the project tackles themes of self-discovery, mortality, and lasting love. Standout tracks include “Death & Romance,” “She Looked Like Me!,” and “Cry for Me.”

In closing, 2024 has been an incredible year for music, with these albums only scratching the surface of what August alone had to offer. Be sure when you have the time to check out these recommendations or explore something new to add to your playlist as we head into fall. As more great music is undoubtedly on the way come this new month of September.