Future’s ‘Mixtape Pluto’ atop Billboard 200

Hip Hop pioneer Future, one of the driving forces behind the ‘trap’ genre, has dropped his seventeenth mixtape, “Mixtape Pluto” on Sept 20, 2024. This release marks his first solo project in two years, following “I Never Liked You” which was released in 2020, continuing his legacy as a trailblazer in Atlanta’s vibrant music scene.

With songs such as, “Lil Demon,” “Ski,” “PLUTOSKI,” and “Aye Say Gang,” he brought the amped, fast paced, adrenaline filled beats that give off energy. These are definitely a must have in your playlist if you are one that frequents the gym or need a boost of energy through music.

Future blends the essence of “trap-type” Atlanta music in his songs, “Too Fast,” “Ocean,” “South of France,” and “Lost my Dog.” Bringing a softer tone with the beats, but aggressive lyrics that cut deep and share stories of his life, lifting the curtain on his trauma and things that he went through growing up in the streets of Atlanta, giving you the vulnerable side of the rapper.

He flexed his power in the Hip Hop community with songs, “Ready to Cook Up,” “Press the Button,” “MJ,” and “Brazzier.” He lets you know of his fame and how he is still connected to the streets and his love for women. He also used slower tones for this music to make you focus on the lyrics.

Story continues below advertisement

Future speaks on his lavish lifestyle in songs, “Made my H*e Faint,” “Told My,” and “Oath.”

In these songs, Future gives you authentic Hip-hop, real uncut lyricism. He makes the effort to show you that his wordplay can also hit as much as his instrumentals.

Lastly, my favorite songs on the mixtape, “Surfing a Tsunami” and “Teflon Don.” Both songs are very high vibrational, with great beats and even greater lyricism. Future painted a picture in both tracks, showing you street poetry in its most raw form and showing you his versatility to capture you with his beats or his lyrics.

To conclude, this project and Future’s ability to keep Hip hop alive while also pushing the subgenre of ‘trap’ music brings an enjoyable feeling to those who listen. Future will definitely keep Atlanta on his back with this mixtape. Be sure to give it a listen as it’s definitely one of the hottest mixtapes this year.