Mesa College Updates Campus on COVID-19

As the world moves into the endemic phase of COVID-19, the newest variant, LB.1, has triggered a summer surge in 2024. While COVID-19 is now being treated more like influenza, with annual vaccinations and fewer restrictions, public health officials are reminding the public that precautions remain important.

According to health experts, 97% of the U.S. population has some level of immunity, whether through natural infection or vaccine-induced antibodies. However, immunity wanes over time. Alarmingly, only 25% of adults aged 18 and older have received the latest COVID-19 booster, which became available on Aug. 23. The FDA has transitioned from promoting periodic boosters to encouraging an annual COVID-19 vaccine, like the flu shot, to combat the ever-mutating virus.

Mesa College offers free walk-in COVID-19 testing and appointments with doctors or nurse practitioners. To schedule an appointment, students can call 619-388-2774 or visit the campus health center in person.

For those facing financial barriers, the Bridge Access Program (BAP) offers assistance with vaccination costs and other health-related expenses. Additionally, Mesa College’s Student Health Services provides free COVID-19 and flu vaccines through Champions for Health on Oct. 9. Although the location and time are yet to be confirmed, students are advised to check campus notices for updates.

Isolation guidelines have also changed. The previously mandatory five-day isolation period is no longer required, but individuals are still encouraged to stay home when feeling unwell. Additional recommendations include wearing KN95 or N95 masks, practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and maintaining proper ventilation in indoor spaces.

Mesa College nurse practitioner, Laura Millington, highlights best practices for classroom settings, emphasizing ventilation as key to reducing airborne transmission. Other measures include sanitizing and disinfecting shared surfaces regularly and maintaining social distancing when feasible.

Beyond COVID-related services, Student Health Services are available for a range of health concerns, including mental health support. While district-level COVID policies are under review, Mesa College continues to follow San Diego County and California Department of Public Health guidelines. Students with a temperature above 99.5°F, especially if using fever-reducing medications like Tylenol or Advil, should wear a mask from the onset of symptoms or upon testing positive.

As public health officials adapt to this new phase of COVID-19, it is essential to stay informed, take necessary precautions, and access available resources to stay safe and healthy amid the ongoing LB.1 surge.