UC Berkeley candidate discusses LGBTQIA+ policy updates at Mesa college

Rainer Apostal, a Masters in Social Welfare candidate at UC Berkeley, who uses they/them pronouns, recently served as a guest speaker on a career panel at Mesa College. Apostal provided attendees with an insightful overview of California’s legislative process and recent policy updates affecting the LGBTQIA+ community.

Apostal highlighted several key bills, explaining the journey from community-level ideas to state legislation. They emphasized that many bills fail due to budget constraints, but those that pass initial financial scrutiny move through the state senate or assembly, and if successful, these potential bills proceed to the governor’s desk for approval or veto.

Among the discussed bills was Assembly Bill 1955 (AB 1955), also known as the SAFETY Act, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. This law prohibits school districts from requiring staff to disclose a student’s identity or sexual orientation to their parents without the student’s consent, addressing concerns about forced outing.

Apostal also touched on Senate Bill 729 (SB 729), which redefines infertility to include LGBTQIA+ couples, increasing insurance coverage for IVF treatments. This bill, signed into law in September 2024, ensures that LGBTQIA+ couples receive equitable healthcare benefits. Another significant piece of legislation is Senate Bill 107 (SB 107), aimed at protecting the privacy of LGBTQ+ individuals by making it more difficult to access their legal names and personal information. This bill also targets doxing, the malicious and purposeful act of sharing someone’s private information online.

Apostal expressed the most pride in Senate Bill 923 (SB 923), the TGI Inclusive Care Act, which they helped conceptualize. Signed into law in 2022, this bill mandates cultural competency training for healthcare providers to ensure inclusive care for transgender, gender-diverse, and intersex individuals.

“These bills represent meaningful progress for the LGBTQ+ community,” Apostal said. “They ensure that our voices are heard, and our rights are protected in a changing world.”

The event emphasized the importance of representation and advocacy in shaping policies that reflect the diverse needs of the community. With change makers like Apostal and supportive legislators, the future looks promising for continued advancements in LGBTQIA+ rights.

Apostal shared, “It’s crucial that we continue to push for policies that protect and uplift our community. Every piece of legislation we pass is a step towards a more inclusive and equitable society.” Reflecting on the challenges faced during the legislative process, Apostal noted, “Many bills don’t make it past the initial stages due to budget constraints. It’s a tough journey, but the ones that do succeed make a significant impact.”

Apostal also emphasized the importance of community involvement in the legislative process. “These bills often start as ideas from the community. It’s a collaborative effort to turn those ideas into laws that benefit everyone.”

For further information, students can visit the pride center at Mesa Campus.