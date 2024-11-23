Women’s volleyball, cross country begin chases for state title as fall sports playoffs start

Mesa women’s volleyball was seeded No. 2 in the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Southern California Regional Bracket after a 23-1 season and will begin their quest for back-to-back state titles on Tuesday, Nov. 26 when they host the winner of the first round’s No. 15 Ventura and No. 18 Mt. San Jacinto matchup.

They won both matches against the potential opponents earlier this season: 3-0 against Ventura on Aug. 31 and 3-0 against Mt. San Jacinto on Aug. 23.

The Olympians had a perfect 16-0 record in Pacific Coast Conference play, and their only loss of the season came against SoCal’s No. 1 seed Long Beach City, 3-2, on Sept. 20.

With their first-round bye, they’ll need just two wins in the SoCal regional to advance to the State Championship, which will be played from Dec. 6-8 at Mt. San Antonio College.

Story continues below advertisement

If they win their Nov. 26 match, the second game would be played at home on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the winner of the No. 7 Santa Barbara City and No. 10 Mt. San Antonio match.

Start times for Mesa home playoff games have not yet been announced.

Cross Country

Both the men’s and women’s cross-country teams won their respective SoCal regional tournaments and advanced to the State Championship.

In doing so, they defeated the defending state champion Mt. San Antonio College, who had won both the men’s and women’s state championships last year.

This year’s championship will be on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif. for both cross-country teams.

More on the Olympians’ sweep of the SoCal Championship can be found here.

Football

Football advanced to the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) semifinal after an 8-2 season and a second-place finish in the Southern Conference.

They’ll face No. 1 Riverside, the top team in the Southern Conference, on the road on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m.

Their regular season included a dominant 65-0 over San Bernardino Valley to begin the season on Sept. 7, a 40-14 win over Grossmont in the Homecoming Game on Sept. 28, and a 48-7 win over Southwestern on Nov. 2.

The Olympians lost, 62-41, in a previous matchup with Riverside on Nov. 9.

The SCFA Finals will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7, followed by the State Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team, the 23-seed in the 3C2A Women’s SoCal Regional Playoff Bracket, upset No. 10 Citrus 1-0 on Nov. 20 to begin the tournament and moved on to the second round where they’ll play No. 7 Ventura on Saturday, Nov. 23.

They finished fourth in the Pacific Coast Conference but got into the tournament as an at-large team with their 13-9 overall record and 11-5 conference record in a conference that had the most representatives in the tournament.

As the lowest-seeded team remaining in the tournament, women’s soccer will be unable to host a playoff match.